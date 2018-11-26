Getty Image

The news gets pretty weird these days, but some make it feel like we’re living in a bad improv set. Example: One of the guys who wrote Shrek was criticized recently for using a racial slur in a tweet about anti-vaxxers like himself. His name is Terry Rossio, and on Friday he thought it was a good idea to compare those who don’t vaccinate their kids because of stuff they read on Google or learned from Jenny McCarthy to oppressed minorities. He also thought it was a good idea to say they were just like…well, he used the n-word.

Sunday, Rossio finally apologized. After deleting the tweet — which used the full word, not a censored version — the Hollywood screenwriter wrote, “In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the ‘n-word’ (the actual word) as an example of what not to do. That was a mistake. I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever.”