‘Shrek’ Screenwriter Terry Rossio Says It Was A ‘Mistake’ To Tweet A Racial Slur

11.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The news gets pretty weird these days, but some make it feel like we’re living in a bad improv set. Example: One of the guys who wrote Shrek was criticized recently for using a racial slur in a tweet about anti-vaxxers like himself. His name is Terry Rossio, and on Friday he thought it was a good idea to compare those who don’t vaccinate their kids because of stuff they read on Google or learned from Jenny McCarthy to oppressed minorities. He also thought it was a good idea to say they were just like…well, he used the n-word.

Sunday, Rossio finally apologized. After deleting the tweet — which used the full word, not a censored version — the Hollywood screenwriter wrote, “In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the ‘n-word’ (the actual word) as an example of what not to do. That was a mistake. I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever.”

Around The Web

TAGSanti-vaxxersSHREK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP