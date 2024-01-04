When Will ‘Society Of The Snow’ Be On Streaming?

One of the films on the 2024 Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature is streaming now on Netflix.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Society of the Snow tells the true story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972. Many passengers perished in the accident, and those who survived, including members of a rugby team, resorted to extreme measures to survive. Including cannibalism.

The cast includes Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka, and Tomas Wolf.

“[Society of the Snow] is a film about life in a place where life is not possible,” Bayona said when the Spanish-language movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival to rave reviews. “And in that place, inhospitable, dead, it becomes necessary to reinvent life itself. Bonds, habits and beliefs have to adapt in the face of a terrible adversity and ultimately reveal our nature. It is there where the odyssey of the Andes becomes a universal story, which tells us about who we are in essence when, having reached the limit, camaraderie and mutual support emerge to the surface as the main survival tool.”

You can watch the powerful trailer for Society of the Snow above.