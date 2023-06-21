Based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola‘s biopic of the actress, entrepreneur, and bride will look at her life from meeting Elvis to divorcing him in 1972 while keeping Priscilla firmly center stage. It’s likely that the famous singer will be in the film as much as Priscilla was in Bas Luhrmann’s Elvis.

The first trailer for the A24 film is gorgeous (no surprise) and doesn’t feel like most other trailers — offering an alienating rhythm of images until Priscilla’s mother’s voice emerges from the organ-driven wall of pop sound to inquire about boys at school she might be into. The unspoken answer for the teenaged Priscilla, of course, is the 24-year-old Elvis. That relationship would place her teenage years and young adulthood into an odd crucible of fame and spotlight-adjacent mayhem.

Coppola told Vogue early on in the project that, “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kinda similar to Marie Antoinette.”

It’s a beautiful way to put it. Amplified. Everything a little faster, brighter, more dangerous, and more scrutinized. All while living in an ornate palace with a flamboyant lord of the manor.

Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) as Elvis, should hit theaters sometime later this year.