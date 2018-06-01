[There are spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. But, to be honest, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, but are still reading about it and wanting to avoid spoilers, that’s a little weird.]
There’s a bar near my apartment here in New York City that primarily shows movies instead of sports and it’s become our primary neighborhood haunt. One of the bartenders is a huge Star Wars nerd and, often, when he’s bartending, you can be sure one of the installments of the Original Trilogy will be playing. (The bar has one movie rule: no movies that came out after 1985. But for May 4th that rule was lifted and all the unsuspecting customers that night got to watch Attack of the Clones.)
I bring this up because this bartender was not a fan of The Last Jedi, at least at first. And we had endless, all-night debates about the merits of that movie. After its release for home consumption, and a good rewatch, he even came around on the movie and declared that he now likes it – which spawned whole other endless conversations.
After I saw Solo: A Star Wars Story at a press screening, we stopped by this bar and I was given strict instructions, “Do not say a word about this movie to me. We will discuss it after I see it.” This little dance went on for two weeks until the theatrical release of the film. Finally, after all that, the endless The Last Jedi debates and now dancing around each other to avoid spoilers for Solo, at last it was time to discuss the film. It went something like this:
Me: “Alright, so what did you think?”
Him: “Yeah, it was okay.”
Me: “Yeah.”
Him: “Though I couldn’t see half of it, it was too dark.”
Me: “Yeah, that’s been an issue.”
Him: “So … what are you drinking?”
Maybe because there was no real mystery or intrigue with this one. It was just telling a story we all basically knew already. “Oh they are making a solo movie? It’ll probably have him meet Chuwy, and Lando, and get the Falcon, become a smuggler, and show the kessel run” annnnd thats exactly what we got. What’s left to talk about? Hey Alden wasn’t bad. Oh and Darth Maul is back, so that’s cool…
Yeah I spelt Chewy wrong, kill me.
I think Boba Fett is “Solo 2”.I believe they are going for a “Criminal Underworld” series which will continue with the Bounty Hunters in “Fett” or whatever they call it. I expect Qi’ra and Maul to be present as Crimson Dawn in that film. My guess would be a Kenobi Tatooine film to wrap the whole thing up. It would make sense for Obi Wan to know Chewie as they hit it off pretty well in the cantina.