[There are spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. But, to be honest, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, but are still reading about it and wanting to avoid spoilers, that’s a little weird.]

There’s a bar near my apartment here in New York City that primarily shows movies instead of sports and it’s become our primary neighborhood haunt. One of the bartenders is a huge Star Wars nerd and, often, when he’s bartending, you can be sure one of the installments of the Original Trilogy will be playing. (The bar has one movie rule: no movies that came out after 1985. But for May 4th that rule was lifted and all the unsuspecting customers that night got to watch Attack of the Clones.)

I bring this up because this bartender was not a fan of The Last Jedi, at least at first. And we had endless, all-night debates about the merits of that movie. After its release for home consumption, and a good rewatch, he even came around on the movie and declared that he now likes it – which spawned whole other endless conversations.

After I saw Solo: A Star Wars Story at a press screening, we stopped by this bar and I was given strict instructions, “Do not say a word about this movie to me. We will discuss it after I see it.” This little dance went on for two weeks until the theatrical release of the film. Finally, after all that, the endless The Last Jedi debates and now dancing around each other to avoid spoilers for Solo, at last it was time to discuss the film. It went something like this:

Me: “Alright, so what did you think?”

Him: “Yeah, it was okay.”

Me: “Yeah.”

Him: “Though I couldn’t see half of it, it was too dark.”

Me: “Yeah, that’s been an issue.”

Him: “So … what are you drinking?”

