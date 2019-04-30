PARAMOUNT

The first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer has it all: a Coolio song, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Eggman, Fitbit and child abduction jokes, James Marsden working with another talking animal, Sonic aping Quicksilver’s bit. Actually, I take that back. It doesn’t have “all,” because where’s Knuckles? The producers must be saving him for the sequel, or the third act when he saves the day like Bill Murray in Space Jam. But the Sonic trailer does have human teeth on a hedgehog, which is a choice. (It also sounds like a folksy Southern expression. “You can put human teeth on a hedgehog, but you can’t have too many biscuits.”)

And this choice is causing a lot of teeth-based distress online.

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting] Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth –

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019