Mario has a movie. Lara Croft has two different actresses playing her in three different movies. Pikachu has many movies (including the upcoming Detective Pikachu, the greatest film of all-time). But, somehow, it took until 2019 for Sonic the Hedgehog to get his own movie. There’s so much story to be told! Like how he can run fast and, um, his enemy goes by both Robotnik AND Eggman.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog follows eponymous mammal, voiced by Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz, as he becomes friends with James Marsden and tries to save planet Earth from that no-good Robotnik, while inspiring lots of DeviantArt along the way. Also, there’s a Coolio song.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which also stars Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally, opens on November 8.