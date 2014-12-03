A Sequel To ‘Source Code’ Is In The Works, And So Far It Doesn’t Sound Promising

Source Code was one of the best under-the-radar sci-fi surprises of 2011, and a pretty decent sleeper hit too, raking in around $150 million on a $30 million budget, so I suppose it’s not that surprising that the movie is now getting a sequel.

The original film starred Jake Gyllenhaal as a man who is sent back to relive the last eight minutes of another person’s life numerous times in order to prevent a terrorist bombing. It was a fun little high-concept sci-fi tale that didn’t over-stretch its welcome or premise — unfortunately it’s questionable as to whether the sequel can replicate the first movie’s success.

Source Code was helmed by Duncan Jones, the talented young director behind the critically acclaimed Moon and the upcoming Warcraft movie. Source Code 2 will be directed by Anna Foerster, who is mostly known for working as a cinematographer and assistant director on Roland Emmerich shlockfests like 10,000 BC and The Day After Tomorrow. Also, none of the cast from the original Source Code have been confirmed to return. On a more positive note, the writer of the original movie, Ben Ripley, will be returning, although his track record is hardly spotless (he has more than one direct-to-DVD Species movies to his name).

What do you folks think? Looking forward to Source Code 2, or should this have stayed a one-hit wonder?

via Variety