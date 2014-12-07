Stan Lee Reportedly Hints At Marvel Studios’ Efforts To Merge Their Respective Superhero Franchises

Despite claims to the contrary, comic book fanboys and superhero movie aficionados keep hoping for a Marvel Comics crossover event. Yet with certain characters held by different studios, the likelihood of Spider-Man or Wolverine joining The Avengers seems highly unlikely.

Enter everyone’s favorite comics bad ass (and the grandfather we’ve always wanted), Stan Lee. On Saturday, Lee, Roy Thomas, and Kevin Smith did a Q&A at the Hammer Museum at UCLA to commemorate Marvel’s 75th anniversary. According to Mashable, an audience member asked Lee about the possibility of a movie crossover. As always, the ever-optimistic Lee provided a hopeful response:

“It’s something that Marvel is very concerned about,” Lee replied. “It’s very difficult to bring ’em all together because these characters are so successful and make so much money that the studios that have the rights don’t want to let them go. So that’s something that all the lawyers and all the production companies have to work out. Whether they get it worked out, I don’t know.”

Knowing full well the monetary potential of such a cinematic event, Lee continued:

“It is a shame that [Disney]- Marvel can’t distribute every one of them. Because then we could put them all together … in a movie that would make a hundred trillion dollars!”

With the reference to “a hundred trillion dollars,” Lee’s beginning to sound like a more successful version of Dr. Evil. Maybe the potential crossover event will include sharks with laser beams attached to their heads.

To check out the exchange for yourself, watch the video below from the 53-minute mark.

(Source: Mashable)