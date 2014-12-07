Stan Lee Reportedly Hints At Marvel Studios’ Efforts To Merge Their Respective Superhero Franchises

Despite claims to the contrary, comic book fanboys and superhero movie aficionados keep hoping for a Marvel Comics crossover event. Yet with certain characters held by different studios, the likelihood of Spider-Man or Wolverine joining The Avengers seems highly unlikely.
Enter everyone’s favorite comics bad ass (and the grandfather we’ve always wanted), Stan Lee. On Saturday, Lee, Roy Thomas, and Kevin Smith did a Q&A at the Hammer Museum at UCLA to commemorate Marvel’s 75th anniversary. According to Mashable, an audience member asked Lee about the possibility of a movie crossover. As always, the ever-optimistic Lee provided a hopeful response:
“It’s something that Marvel is very concerned about,” Lee replied. “It’s very difficult to bring ’em all together because these characters are so successful and make so much money that the studios that have the rights don’t want to let them go. So that’s something that all the lawyers and all the production companies have to work out. Whether they get it worked out, I don’t know.”
Knowing full well the monetary potential of such a cinematic event, Lee continued:
“It is a shame that [Disney]- Marvel can’t distribute every one of them. Because then we could put them all together … in a movie that would make a hundred trillion dollars!”
With the reference to “a hundred trillion dollars,” Lee’s beginning to sound like a more successful version of Dr. Evil. Maybe the potential crossover event will include sharks with laser beams attached to their heads.
To check out the exchange for yourself, watch the video below from the 53-minute mark.
Maybe I’m in the minority here but I’m okay with having seperate universes. I have enjoyed the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all it’s tie ins. Now I will say they need to do better with the Spider-Man movies and it looks like they are back on the right track with the x films.
Yeah I think the x-men kind of deserve their own universe because they are so large and have so much back story.
Doesn’t seem like he hinted at that at all. He just basically said, “That’s for the lawyers to figure out.”
Besides, at this point, is anyone at any of these movie studios really contacting Stan Lee to get some opinion son movie deals? Is he really considered to be “in the know”?
*Stan Lee’s goons show up and break your thumbs*
Yeah, it was more a big dream kind of answer, which is what Stan Lee is best at.
You just got uproxx’d.
I like that, even though Stan Lee is a pop culture and thus in demand for personal appearances etc., he still rocks the old-maniest old-man sneakers ever made. I’m not even ripping on him, I actually respect that he probably gives so few fucks that personal style has never even crossed his mind.
Except for the toupee he sported forever.
Though he didn’t really come out and say they are, I give Lee credit because he’s been leaking things years before Marvel announces them. The dude leaked Black Panther back when everyone still thought he meant shadowy militant black guys that forced white people to vote for Obama.
I don’t like the thought of crossover period. Marvel deserves the characters they gave life to back under their roof. The thought of a movie with Spiderman, X-Men and Avengers is awesome, but lets not forget the real problem here… Marvel needs their characters back so they can give us what we really want and not Sony or Fox trying to make a dollar.. Remember the first x-Men movies.. Remember the first Spiderman movies, remember the fantastic four movies… Its been year after year of hoping and disappointment.
All we are hoping for is a great movie with all the character’s we love together in a big blockbuster film when the words crossover come across. Yet we forget the disappointment afterward when the characters and plots stray away from what Marvel knows we love.
X-men, no. They have enough of their own continuity and massive ensemble issues to deal with as it is and integrating with a lager universe’s characters and timelines would only make that worse.
Spider-man could actually be better if re-integrated to a larger Marvel universe. I dig Spider-man but he and his rouge’s gallery have been greatly mishandled. We’re, what, 5 years from another origin movie? Spidey has a great rouge’s gallery but they have been translated terribly in the latest films.
FF should be taken out behind the barn and shot.
Ugh. I can’t possibly see that movie becoming a bloated, convoluted mess where characters show up for exactly one minute, winks at the camera, then leaves.
Stan Lee can suck it. He’s been an attention whore forever.
God no, no more superhero movies
Meanwhile, Steve Ditko is hinting that chickpeas have sinister motives and cannot be trusted with the keys to Avalon.