Stan Lee Talks Black Widow And Confirms A Black Panther Movie

Shutterstock

Stan Lee answered fans’ questions during a Marvel panel at Fan Expo Canada last weekend. CBR has full coverage of the Q&A, but one part caught our attention. When asked about an eventual Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson, he may have inadvertently revealed the timeline for a movie that hadn’t been officially confirmed yet: Black Panther.

“We haven’t made a Black Widow movie but she’s been in some of our movies, and she will be featured more prominently as we move forward. And the chances are she will have her own movie because eventually all the superheroes are going to have their own movies. They are already working on Ant-Man, Dr. Strange and the Black Panther and there are others I am not allowed to talk about.”

Ant-Man is already filming in San Francisco’s bum-filled Tenderloin, and Doctor Strange is getting contracts settled, so that would suggest Black Panther is coming soon. This would align with other things we’ve heard. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already said Black Panther is in development, although he kept it vague by saying the movie would happen “someday”. Morris Chestnut also tweeted the character might be introduced in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Most recently, John Boyega (Star Wars: Episode VII) tweeted that he’s aiming for a Marvel role and “Currently booking flight to Wakanda”.

We know one little buddy who’s tired of waiting for this movie to get made.

Look at that face, Marvel. How could you possibly let him down?

You monsters.

Via CBM and Garrett Ziegler