‘Star Trek 3’ Is In Much Bigger Trouble Than You Thought

In less than two years, Star Trek will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary. Ideally, Paramount would like to play off that publicity for Star Trek 3. Unfortunately, that’s looking more and more like it’s not going to happen.
When we last checked in with the franchise, rookie director Roberto Orci had been booted from the director’s chair and supposedly Edgar Wright was being sought as a replacement. But it turns out Orci being fired was just the start of the movie’s troubles, according to Badass Digest. Orci was fired, it turns out, because he wanted to do a time travel story where the Vulcans try to save their home planet, and Paramount didn’t.
I’ve been in touch with some folks and it seems like the script was one of the problem factors. Paramount shut the production down last month, sending home all the design people while they battled over the direction of the screenplay. I imagine all this stuff is gone now.
Also, apparently the reason Joe Cornish, Paramount’s choice, didn’t get the job is that Orci threw a hissy fit about how he wanted to direct. Orci, it should be noted, has no directorial credits. Cornish made a movie that got John Boyega cast as the new face of the Star Wars franchise. Thanks, Bob. Thanks a lot.
So if Paramount is throwing out the script, and that’s sure what it sounds like, essentially Star Trek 3 is in some pretty deep fecal matter. Orci is gone; he still has a producer credit but it’s pretty clear he’s not going to be allowed anywhere near the franchise. J.J. Abrams is too busy with Star Wars, and Alex Kurtzman is either making Universal monster movies or trying to save Spider-Man for Sony, depending on whom you ask.
That gives Paramount about two years to find a new screenwriter, find a director, get the cast lined up, shoot it, deliver the effects, and get the movie out into theaters. Normally, we’d say that Paramount would let that go and focus on making the best movie possible, but when has Paramount ever done that with Star Trek? They’re going to gun for the 2016 release date, thus ensuring that the legendary Star Trek movie curse endures. Well, at least Star Trek Four Darkness or whatever they call it will be good.
Into Darkness sucked, thus breaking the odd number curse.
That movie sucked for sure but I was never sure about that odd number curse. Three’s not bad, Christopher Lloyd as a Klingon what more could you want!?
I’m not a fan of Abrams, hated the reboot, and “Star Trek II” is one of my most beloved movies. And honestly, if they’d cut it before Quinto said KHAAAAAAAN, it probably would have been up there.
As it is, it’s miles better than the reboot, which is just Star Wars in Trek drag.
I couldn’t even get 15 minutes into STID.
The reboot isn’t great, but it was decent fun. Apart from being fast-paced and not caring much about the science, I dunno what’s Star Wars-y about it.
I’ll watch Star Trek 4 Darkness, Dan.
Siding with the studio on this one. Another time travel movie this soon is a bad idea. Star Trek should leave that trick on the bench for a good long while.
Also: yeah, not a big fan of Into Darkness. It was fine, just not what I’d want out of a Star Trek movie. The cast did gel a lot better than the first one though.
Agreed on both counts. A fresh writer and direction team could really pull up the franchise… just maybe with a little more time on their side…
Needed more Bones.
@Bloody Lethal
*sigh* A great way to celebrate 50 years would be to shelve the movie and give us a new TV show. One that’s set after TNG, no more of this prequel nonsense.
Hundreds of years down the line would be preferable. I want a shake-up like TNG was to the original series.
They should go shake Ron D. Moore down for another script and let him do what he wants.
From this comment section to Paramount’s ears, man. This is a genius idea.
Honestly, if the movie doesn’t come together, expect a Netflix-based ST series.
That would be good. Growing up on TNG and DS9 I didn’t realize I was taking for granted just how much Star Trek was coming out. Now it feels like a ripoff to wait this long for ONE storyline.
“Set phasers to done”
Why don’t they just make a big budget version of this…. [www.youtube.com]
I’d pay to watch Reynholm as Kirk. My god, I’d wave $100 right now to see ten minutes.
Goodbye to the new Rick Berman.
Orci seems like such a toolbox. And yet he’s involved with my beloved Fringe and Sleepy Hollow. Maybe I should just ignore everything he says and does outside of that.
The first movie, Paramount literally just put the rough draft of the movie in theaters and called it a day. And boy, has that ever set the tone.
There should never be another time travel story in Star Trek. It’s been done to death and beyond. Just another reason why Bob Orci is one of the biggest hacks in the business.
I’m okay with this, cause that script idea sounds like the dumbest thing imaginable. It seems to me like it is someone who was in love with the show and the Vulcans desperately trying to retcon the planet’s demise because he can’t live with it being gone.
Something original and based off new ideas would be quite welcome, but that’s asking a lot, i’m sure
Bob Orci posted over the weekend on trekmovie.com that the script didn’t have time travel in it. Doesn’t explain how Shat was supposed to show up, but whatever. Orci was also asked about the reasons behind him leaving, and he said it was too soon but he’d talk about it one day. I’m not upset by him leaving, but there’s obviously a lot more going on here.
Here’s a movie pitch: Use the TNG go-to plot, where The Enterprise gets orders to go out and explore some mystery/issue on some planet and wacky shenanigans and goings-on commence.
I thought that was totally what Star Trek was? Why are these movies so set on us watching Quinto and GI Joe stare at each other longingly for 2 hours?
They fucked that up with DS9 and the Dominion storyline, and I don’t think they can go back.
As long as they can work in Alice Eve and her zero-grav space undies.
Could they focus on getting basic plot details correct this time rather than trying to go all out with another time travel plot?
GREAT !!!!!!!!! ….. maybe they get off their duffs and green light Star Trek Titan for TV now
Somebody please just go bust down Jonathan Franks door and say here do this and we will give you whatever you want/need. Thank you!
Ah, Suzanne, I wish that would happen. All this only proves Star Trek is no longer a fan-run franchise.
I won’t be seeing another one of these movies unless the timeline is restored. I may be well into middle age but I have money and I decide how to spend it. And it won’t be on the garbage Paramount has been putting out of late. I’m sure I’m not the only traditional Trekkie that thinks that way. That should be telling Paramount a thing or two but they’re not listening so . . . done.
Well, that explains a lot. There were some serious, head-scratching moments in that film.
“We’ve been moving away from Vulcan at warp speed for 15 minutes, get Kirk off my ship and onto that ice planet we’re just passing now where one can safely view Vulcan being imploded by a black hole with their naked eye that, for some reason, had to be inserted into the planet’s core in order to be effective! Don’t worry, this is all covered under the ‘marooning an insubordinate crew member and/or criminal on a hostile planet as punishment’ section of the Starfleet regulations. Just lookup the ‘Kahn clause’. I’m sure this won’t come back to bite us.”
Fuck it, they did Khan. Just do another twisted version of a TV episode. Have them do the one where they have to fight Wyatt Earp at the OK Corral, cast Kurt Russell. Print money.
Star Trek III the Search for Vulcan. . . . all kidding aside I’ve been rewatching the Original Series and if they don’t go with an original plot I think they should do a Doomsday Machine adaptation for the film series and they can even blow up a planet or two.
I think the pursuit of the time change narrative has been bad for the Star Trek franchises. I think think it damaged the Star Trek: Enterprise series. When Enterprise departed from the time-change or temporal war, then the episodes were great and compelling. I thought that it was a mistake to kill-off the Vulcans in the reboot of Star Trek, but they can be resurrected especially from the Romulans. The writers really need to focus on the compelling story
Well this is slightly BS. Anyone who knows anything about Trek knows what Orci regularly posts and interacts with fans over at Trekmovie.com Orci himself said that production is moving along, nothing was stopped or halted. The time travel story was BS as claimed by Orci unless it was used as misdirection. He was never fired, just not considered for the director. He is still the writer and still producing. But we have not heard a peep from the other co-writers Payne and McKay.
Robert Orci banned from the set and you think this is bad news? He’s a prolific writer of horrid fecal matter like Transformers 2. The Last temptation of Optimus Prime or whatever it’s called, his departure is perhaps the most positive thing I’ve heard all year.