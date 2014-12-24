‘Star Trek 3’ Fast And Furiously Moves Forward With A Release Date

Now that Justin Lin, the most boring of the possible choices Paramount was considering, is safely ensconced in the director’s chair, Paramount can boldly go forward with its marketing plan. Like, for example, announcing a release date before they have a script.

So when will we see what happens when a studio puts a release date ahead of a quality film in the Star Trek franchise again? July 8th, 2016, according to Coming Soon! Keep in mind that this means the movie has less than two years to have a script rewritten (or written, depending on which rumor you believe), get shot, get all the effects work done, get edited, and get released onto screens.

Really, if anybody can finish this movie in that timeframe, it’s Justin Lin. Whatever else you can say about the guy, he definitely knows how to turn in an effects-heavy movie on time and on budget, and at least he’s been improving the Fast and the Furious franchise as he’s gone along. Still, he’d better hope the Star Trek curse really has been broken, because he needs all the help he can get.