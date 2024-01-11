Star Trek may be thriving on TV, but whatever happened to the franchise’s movie wing? It’s been a good while since their last film, namely Star Trek Beyond, from all the way back in 2016. Donald Trump wasn’t even elected yet, to show you how long ago that was. There’s been talk of getting the old, Chris Pine-led gang back together, but that’s yet to get off the ground. (There was also that “gangster” one Quentin Tarantino was going to make, but that was too pure for this world.) Now, finally, a new Trek film is in the offing, though Captain Kirk and company won’t be in it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has announced a kind of prequel film, set decades before the events of the J.J. Abrams-helmed 2009 revival, which brought the series back to the big screen for the first time since 2002’s woebegone Star Trek: Nemesis, about the Next Generation cadre. The film will be helmed by Toby Haynes, who directed episodes of the gritty Disney show Andor.

This doesn’t mean moviegoers won’t ever see the Pine crew on the big screen. Paramount still still wants to bring the likes of Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Simon Pegg back for one last hurrah. That project was announced last March, though it seemed a bit premature, with other cast members admitting they hadn’t even been contacted about it, to see if they were even available/willing to do it.

In the meantime, there are so, so many of the deathless franchise’s TV shows on Paramount+ that Trekkies ought never to feel restless.

(Via THR)