J.J. Abrams Released A Video Of The Millennium Falcon With A ‘Batman V Superman’ Easter Egg

We now have a video of the Millennium Falcon as part of the ongoing back-and-forth between directors J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode VII) and Zack Snyder (Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice). Among the SHOTS FIRED so far were Snyder’s pictures depicting Superman as a Sith and a Stormtrooper being arrested next to a Batmobile shortly after a specious rumor circulated that a Batmobile had disappeared from the set.
Now Abrams has responded with the video above, tweeted directly at Snyder:
Watch to the end of the video to see what “hunka junk” is clinging to the Millennium Falcon.
Via @BadRobot
oh. Right…..so it’s not important then? got it.
Kind of the definition of an Easter Egg, no?
So, that’s Ben Affleck’s face on the Falcon? Am I blind? Is this real life?
It’s the Tumbler.
@Millenium Falcon, hello beautiful, I’ve missed you… *sniff*
Yeah, that actually started off like a really lovely teaser. Didn’t like it turning into a cheap joke.
@Mike Keesey where have you been?? This has gone on since both movies began filming.
[io9.com]
It’s a subtle way for both to tease/show updates on their movies, while having fun, back/forth as fans and for fans.
I’m full aware. Doesn’t change a single thing I said.
Falcon could use a paint job. LOVE it.
“She’s the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy!”
It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.
Isn’t this what Peter Jackson and Brian Singer did while working on King King and Superman Returns? I hope it is not an odd foreshadowing on the types of movies we will eventually receive.
I still like King Kong, dont care what anyone says.
those aren’t the new Stormtrooper suits either, but we’re not splitting hairs are we??
I’m sorry you’re incapable of enjoying this.
I feel like a kid when I watch it. What’s not to enjoy about their back and forth, it’s fun seeing how they’ll try and top each other.
I’m loving this back and forth…
If Disney owns Marvel and Star Wars, why are Star Wars and DC cross-promoting?