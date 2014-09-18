J.J. Abrams Released A Video Of The Millennium Falcon With A ‘Batman V Superman’ Easter Egg

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We now have a video of the Millennium Falcon as part of the ongoing back-and-forth between directors J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode VII) and Zack Snyder (Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice). Among the SHOTS FIRED so far were Snyder’s pictures depicting Superman as a Sith and a Stormtrooper being arrested next to a Batmobile shortly after a specious rumor circulated that a Batmobile had disappeared from the set.

Now Abrams has responded with the video above, tweeted directly at Snyder:

Watch to the end of the video to see what “hunka junk” is clinging to the Millennium Falcon.

Via @BadRobot