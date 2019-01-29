Marvel Studios

The trailers (or “spots”) for the following movies premiered before or during the 2018 Super Bowl: Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place, The Cloverfield Paradox, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Red Sparrow, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Skyscraper.

That’s a lot of franchises (and one forgotten Jennifer Lawrence film, one Oscar-nominated horror movie, and, uh, Skyscraper) in a four-hour window. But don’t expect to see as many trailers during Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams game on CBS. According to the Hollywood Reporter, there might be as “few as three or four,” with the decreased number of spots being blamed on the high-cost of a 30-second commercial ($5 million, or over twice as expensive as the last time these teams played in the Super Bowl). That’s not to say you should stop paying attention between possessions, though:

Disney is expected to have the biggest presence, and will showcase several of its upcoming event pics throughout Super Bowl Sunday. It’s unclear how many Disney ads will be seen during the game itself, versus during the pregame or postgame shows, which cost about half as much… Aside from Disney, Universal is the only other major studio that’s guaranteed to have a presence during Sunday’s football showdown between the Patriots and Rams.

It’s a near-certainty that Universal’s pick will be our first look at the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (as the Reporter notes, “Every Fast film has been advertised on the Super Bowl”), but what other trailers should we expect? Avengers: Endgame is likely, considering Infinity War got the same showcase last year, while the other spot(s?) might go to Captain Marvel, Aladdin, or Toy Story 4, which come out in March, May, and June. Dumbo is also under consideration, but it doesn’t have the same widespread appeal as a genie with abs. One much-anticipated movie that’s already been ruled out is Star Wars: Episode IX — instead, it will probably debut during Celebration in April.

As for the other studios, Sony and Warner Bros. are sitting things out, while Warner is only expected to showcase Wonder Park during the pre-game and pre-Disney 20th Century Fox is a complete unknown. Maybe Dark Phoenix, but probably not. Of course, then there’s the Netflix factor. The instantly online Cloverfield Paradox was a total wildcard, so don’t be surprised if the streaming service announces that, like, Gone with the Wind 2 is now available.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

