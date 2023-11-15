When a film director directs a Marvel movie, they’re not there to strut their stuff. They’re more like management. Heck, they’re not even allowed to helm their own action scenes. One exception is Taika Waititi. When he took over the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, he turned the hulking he-man from Asgard into a joke machine. His MCU movies feel like him. The fifth Thor, though, probably won’t feel like un film de Taika Waititi. That’s because he’s probably not going to make it.

In a new chat with Insider, the Next Goal Wins filmmaker was asked about rumors that there will be a Thor 5 but that he won’t direct it.

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate,” he replied before adding, oddly. “I know that I won’t be involved.”

Instead, he said, “I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for.”

What are “these other films”? One is a big screen take on The Incal, the mind-bending space comic from legendary Argentine-born filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, he of El Topo and The Holy Mountain. There’s also that Star Wars movie that at one point was supposed to come out this year but, well, clearly is not.

“It’s still marinating,” he said by way of an update. “I’ve been writing it.”

Neither of those is his next project, though. That would be a take on Klara and the Sun, the novel by Remains of the Day and Never Let Me go’s Kazuo Ishiguro, about a robot built to help teens with loneliness.

“So that’s six, seven years gone,” Waititi says. “I’d imagine another ‘Thor’ would be a lot sooner than that.”

That said, Waititi says loves Marvel and his Marvel compatriots, such as Chris Hemsworth, and that he wouldn’t get mad at them if they gave Thor 5 to another auteur.