Talk to Me is closing in on the top five of A24‘s highest-grossing movies ever. The indie horror hit from directors Danny and Michael Philippou is up to $46.1 million (that’s 10 times its budget), placing it behind only Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hereditary, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar. Talk to Me will make even more money once it gets a physical media release in time for Halloween.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Talk to Me will come out on 4K and Blu-ray on October 3. There’s no digital release yet, but it will probably come “some time in late September.”

“It’s been our dream since we were little kids,” Michael Philippou, who got his start with his brother making YouTube videos about porn star bathwater (among other topics), told us about making a movie. “Film and television’s always been our overall goal. And when growing up, we didn’t want to be YouTubers. That was never a thing. We wanted to be filmmakers. YouTube we just fell into. So it was so quick to gain traction and all so much fun and you see progress straight away. You see subscribers.” But movies, Danny added, are “more rewarding… That whole entire experience of collaborating with all these masters of their craft and everyone putting all their creative energies into this one big product, is the most incredible feeling in the world.”

You can watch the trailer for Talk to Me below.

