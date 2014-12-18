Paramount Has Now Canceled All Theater Showings Of ‘Team America: World Police’

In the wake of the cancelation of the theatrical, VOD and even DVD release of The Interview, some independent theaters and drafthouses around the nation announced their own special “F*ck you.” Since chain theaters and Sony Pictures were bowing to the terroristic threats of the so-called Guardians of Peace, places like the Alamo Drafthouse and Cleveland’s Capitol Theatre announced that they would instead schedule special showings of Team America: World Police, the Matt Stone and Trey Parker comedy that scorched North Korea’s immortal cockroach dictator Kim Jong-Il long before Seth Rogen and James Franco set out to assassinate his son, Kim Jong-Un.
Unfortunately, even that will no longer happen. According to Deadline, Paramount has put an end to any independent showings of Team America, because something is obviously happening that nobody is talking about. But even without an explanation as to why we can’t even watch puppets f*ck and fight, these theaters have confirmed the latest cancelation.
At this point, it’s safe to assume that the hackers, whoever they may be, are sitting on something seriously damaging to the entire film industry. My guess? A gritty origin story reboot of Citizen Kane, starring Adam Sandler, Courtney Love and the ghost of Gary Coleman.
Somewhere, a bald eagle is crying.
I think Matt and Trey need to chip in their buck o’ five and do an unscheduled South Park Special next week.
If anyone has the balls to fire back at Korea, it’s Trey Parker.
As much as I completely agree, Viacom would never allow it.
Really wishing I’d grabbed the DVD now.
And I am pretty sure Viacom won’t to touch this one with a 10 foot pole.
Since Viacom owns Paramount, I agree with that assessment.
“My guess? A gritty origin story reboot of Citizen Kane, starring Adam Sandler, Courtney Love and the ghost of Gary Coleman. ”
Whatchutalkinbout, Rosebud?
I always get Gary Cole and Gary Coleman confused in my head, and have to stop to ask myself “is this person talking about Lumberg, or Arnold?”
That probably says a lot about who I am as a person.
I said it yesterday, but I’m still convinced that Hollywood earnestly believes hackers can do all the magical things they do in movies and will remotely make the projectors explode or something.
They hack even faster when they have two people share a keyboard. Maximum Hack!
Yeah, clearly their problem is that they don’t have a few counter-hackers actively fighting. “He’s blocking my every move– it’s like he knows me. Wait…It can’t be…Dad? I THOUGHT YOU WERE DEAD.”
Then rotate a flat image 180 degrees sideways & look into his bag.
The bag lights up with popups. Numbers and letters fly through them at a rapid pace. Breath is inhaled: “That laptop has more cores than I’ve ever seen…More than I thought possible. The Koreans were working on something like this. They called it The Dark Star. My God. I never thought it was real…With this, they could do anything. ANYTHING.”
It’s blackmail and it’s a lot deeper than you and I could imagine. Instead of mocking Hollywood’s fear of hackers, try instead to imagine or research what type of dirt they have on Hollywood’s major players from producers to actors. We live in the information age so of course a hacker will be able to find the most secretive info through the internet and use it for blackmail. So far, the most disturbing thing I read was a Sony exec’s letter pitching an alternative to black leads in action films and using Denzel’s The Equalizer as his argument. Anyone interested can DM me for the link but trust that those hackers have enough dirt on enough important people that Hollywood will bow to anything they suggest no matter how stupid it sounds. Like threatening to terrorize America over a comedy about assassinating Kim Jong-Un, for example.
I have 2 words for you… okay, 3 kinda. “Thai ladyboys”
that’s the serious blackmail right there.
Normally I’d disagree with you but in light of discovering the MPAA was using state AGs to harass Google, I think you’re probably right.
Plus, most of those movies were before HIGH SPEED BROADBAND, so the hackers can probably work their magic outside The Matrix like Neo and just fuck shit up with their wired-to-the-PC minds.
Or (fingers crossed) they find a way to make Weird Science the next movie to have it’s tech become a reality.
YOU ARE USERESS, FIRM INDUSTRY.
Hines Wald gives this comment 3 smirres.
If only there was a term to describe how these hackers are pulling all the strings in this situation and manipulating these studios into doing their bidding as if they’re their masters or something.
Fuck the world, man
Isn’t it still on Netflix? Protest the best way possible people of America: From the comfort of your own in couch, pantless.
I watched it last night. Amercia, Fuck Yeah!
Just checked, it’s still showing on my queue. I bet it gets pulled from Netflix over the next day or so though.
Thank Jebus. I loaned my copy out to someone recently and they’ve yet to give it back. I need to watch it this weekend and give a big metaphorical middle finger to North Korea.
Netflix has a contract and there is zero safety risk. Although, there was zero safety risk having screenings at these theaters so who knows.
The hackers must have uncovered the master blueprints for Hollywood’s Gay Agenda, and they’ve threatened to forward them to every AOL and CompuServe email account in the nation.
WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK
Am I crazy, or does Gary with facial hair look like an unintentional Chris Pine puppet?
You may be crazy, I can’t say for certain, but it is not because you think that looks like Chris Pine, because it totally does.
Well what the fuck…this is getting ridiculous now.
So what other activities in the United States will foreign countries be controlling? Is the federal government going to do something to protect us? I thought that’s why we pay taxes.
Yeah, I’m normally an anti-war guy, but I think we need to drop a fucking bomb on Pyongyang today.
I am not jesting. A sitting government has threatened 9/11 style attacks on US soil. Now, I want to watch their government buildings being blown up on CNN. It’s my right.
@AB They have to prove it’s actually North Korea first. But honestly, expect retaliation. We can’t do much about Chinese hackers, but expect the Guardians of Peace to be dragged into court within a year.
Paramount probably just wanted to avoid crowding the box office for their Christmas blockbuster, The Gambler.
I just heard they are going to stop making movies altogether.
That’s a good movie idea.. if they made movies.
yeah… this IS getting kinda weird
You spelled “World Purrice” wrong.
Ideally, Michael Fassbender.
I guess North Korea is the new Muhammed…
Here’s the Kim Jong-un death scene from The Interview (while it lasts) [mirror.ninja]
I watched it, just because. Now I’m gonna watch it repeatedly just to see if my monitor explodes or my keyboard electrocutes me.
Thank you. I needed to view this, but now I’m a little confused. I understand the Ulitmate Most High and Mighty Devastatingly Handsome Tallest Man In The Most Holy of Koreas is pissed about this since it’s a movie about people trying to kill him, but the actor portraying him is so much taller and handsomer and less crazy and has good teeth- it seems like he’d be kind of flattered…
that was a little cathartic. thanks man.
Why does everybody have to be so fucking stupid? Why can’t people have more interrigence, rike me?
So ronery. :(
What they’re trying to cover up is the fact that the lead hacker behind all this is actually SpookyGhost and he’s threatening to release Steve Buscemi nudes, which would literally break the internet, sending us all back to the stone age
This nonsense makes me sick!
The CIA should have Sony announce that “The Interview” (with a double billing of Team America) will play at 1 theater in the whole US. Then simply wait for the Terrorist to strike and boom. got them!
Either way this matter would be settled. We all onow Glorious Leader is too wise to fall for such an obvious trap. He would instead force his own people to watch video of him besting Dennis Rodman one-on-one.
All these studios are shot scared that their stable of a list talent will get to read all of the emails containing the studio executives honest opinions.
That, or SCIENTOLOGY!!!!
Cinemas pulling Team America now? Now I’ve seen everything.
Except The Interview. Pretty sure you haven’t seen that.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. – C’mon man I set you up there. You were meant to say “Have you ever seen a man try to eat his own head? Then you haven’t seen everything, and neither have we.”
Derka derka derka
Next stop cancel Age of Ultron cos it was filmed in South Korea, and therefore helping to fund the South Korean military in there attempts to destroy North Korea
Give me a fucking BREAK.
I’m going to need Dennis Rodman to show his face, because he’s been entirely too quiet the last couple of days. Everyone is pissed at his boo thang, but he’s staying quiet? Something is afoot.
Acid Burn and Zero Cool are going to hack Hollywood.
I won’t apologize for liking that movie.
But really though, it does seem like there is something seriously damaging that they are holding over Sony’s head, and not just emails and not the ridiculous threat of an attack. They promised some kind of crazy Christmas information dump, maybe they’re afraid of that.
I bet they have Liam Neeson’s daughter
So animals WERE harmed in the making of this feature!
I’m sure I read somewhere that Sony were worried that the hackers had stolen a blu-ray encryption key, but didn’t that already happen a few years ago?
The next time some Hollywood sponge head tells you what they think about anything political, please keep this fiasco in mind.
Maybe the Cubans are brave enough to screen this movie lol.
North Korea better not pull this sh*t with Star Wars IV.
Er… VII.
Are you British?
Someone should tell the Americans that the terrorists are actually un-armed African Americans.
Aww man. It’s a load of neoconservative horse shit, but it’s OUR neoconservative horse shit.
This whole situation is the weirdest thing to happen all year
Also, The Interview might end up being the most highly rated movie on IMDB
i dont have to respect this fat fuck tool from north Korea . It my right as American . even its wrong.fuck North Korea .
I immediately went to kickass and downloaded the torrent. I will be seeding non-stop.
Or at least until the North Korean kill squad kicks down my front door.
Why would the Guardians of the Galaxy do something like this? Probably to protect their spot as the #1 movie of the year. What jerks!
Why? This shit is making me scream this: [imgur.com]
Watch The Interview be the most pirated movie of all time, and the worst. This was all a plot by Sony the whole time.
Not saying any of that’s true, but it would be funny if it was.
The best of all this is that not one person in North Korea (outside the fat fuck who runs it) will even know of this film’s existence.
Plus, if it ever did get released there, the editing would have Glorious Leader win, the over-dubbed dialogue would be hilarious and Kim Jong-Un would have been won every single Oscar at the 2015 ceremony… even the Oscars the film wasn’t qualified to enter for.
it was a win-win and the shitty-haired fucknut cunted it up.