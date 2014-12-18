A Texas Theater Is Screening ‘Team America: World Police’ In Place Of ‘The Interview’

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have some nerve. They just HAD to wrap up this season of South Park last Wednesday, exactly a week before America let the terrorists win. But even though we won’t get to see their spin on The Interview vs. North Korea vs. Guardians of Peace vs. Three Dogs In a Trench Coat, we certainly know their feelings for the land of Jong, which is why the best little whorehouse, er, Alamo Drafthouse in Texas is screening Team America: World Police in place of Seth Rogen and James Franco’s now-unseen comedy apocalypse.

“We’re just trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation,” James Wallace, creative manager and programmer at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Dallas/Fort Worth location, tells The Hollywood Reporter. The Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas, Texas, will be showing Team America: World Police in place of The Interview on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Wallace says that the Dallas/Fort Worth location is the only location as of now that is planning to screen the replacement film…American flags and other patriotic items will be given out by theater employees. (Via)

When reached for comment, Team America star Matt Damon replied:

You said it.

Via the Hollywood Reporter