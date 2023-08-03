If you haven’t seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, this is your warning there are a lot of spoilers ahead.

As stated in the first part of this interview, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles director Jeff Rowe is in a pretty good mood this week. The reviews are great and he’s already been asked to come back for the sequel and the 1st day box office numbers were pretty good. He’s in such a good mood he wanted to dive right into the mid-credit scene and talk about some of the plans for the next installment. But, it was probably a good idea not to publish that until after the movie was at least in theaters, which is now.

At the end of Mutant Mayhem, the Ninja Turtles along with all their new mutant friends are now living with Splinter and the cardboard cutouts of the three Chrises. Maya Rudolph’s Cynthia Utrom, in an attempt to recapture the Turtles in an effort to “milk” them, calls in for help. And, from there, leering out over New York City, we see Shredder from behind, very much teasing his involvement in the next film.

As it turns out, Shredder was going to be a big part of this first film, but Rowe and his team just couldn’t figure out how to incorporate Shredder this soon and decided, instead, to fully focus on the Ninja Turtles being outcasts from society and their dream of, one day, attending high school.

Ahead, Rowe explains the big reason he even wanted to come back for a second film is because of Shredder and tells us what Shredder would have been in this first movie and why it didn’t work.

Yes, it’s safe to talk about spoilers…

I wasn’t sure if I could do another Ninja Turtles movie. I’m like, I don’t know. I feel like you never do a sequel. Get in, get out, never do it. And then our production designer, Yashar Kassai, did this painting for that Shredder moment in the mid-credits.

Oh yeah, that looked great.

The tag. And I’m like, Oh, that’s so cool-looking.

That’s what swayed you? That you have to come back for Shredder?

Well, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. What am I going to not do in that movie? Oh, man. So that tipped me over the edge.

To be fair, it’s not really that big of a surprise Shredder shows up. Who else would it be?

Yeah. I mean, people already know, I think on the internet. They pick up on that stuff quickly.

Well, how hard was it to keep him out of this first movie? Because everyone wants to go to Shredder immediately.