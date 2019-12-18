The first teaser for Tenet, Christoper Nolan’s first movie since the Best Picture-nominated Dunkirk, debuted before screenings of Hobbs & Shaw back in August, but it never made its way online. There’s still no official trailer for the mysterious film, described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” but Nolan slightly opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his “most ambitious” movie yet.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different place,” he said. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer Emma Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces… It’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.” Nolan has made some ambitious movies — Interstellar, Inception, a trilogy about a billionaire who dresses as a bat to beat people up — so for him to call Tenet his “most ambitious” movie, that’s an ambitious declaration.

Tenet, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh (and apparently cost $225 million), opens on July 17, 2020.

