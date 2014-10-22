Never Forget O.J. Simpson Almost Played ‘The Terminator’ & Other Facts About The Sci-Fi Classic

1. Sprained Ankle
Just before shooting The Terminator in March 1984, Linda Hamilton sprained her ankle. Producers had to re-schedule all her running and action scene until later in the production schedule to give her ankle time to heal. Despite the delays, you can still watch Linda Hamilton running with a slight limp during her action scenes in the latter half of the movie.
2. James Cameron’s Cameo
James Cameron makes an off-screen voice cameo in almost all of his movies, including The Terminator. He’s the voice of the person on the answering machine breaking his date with Sarah Connor at the beginning of the film and the voice of the motel clerk at the end.
Fun fact: James Cameron and Linda Hamilton dated after making Terminator 2: Judgment Day and eventually got married. They got divorced two years after they wed. So the answering machine message was also a glimpse into the future.
3. James Cameron Wanted Arnold to Play Kyle Reese
Originally, the T-800 was conceived as an every man who was able to blend in with big crowds of people, so before meeting each other James Cameron wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the role of Kyle Reese, the hero. But after meeting, it was clear that Schwarzenegger had to play The Terminator, namely because he’s larger than life with a great on-screen presence, but he also had very limited acting range at the time. Arnold Schwarzenegger could do wonders with a mostly silent, but haunting and menacing presence like the T-800.
Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, and Sting were also considered for the role of Kyle Reese, but it eventually went to Michael Biehn.
4. Wolfie
James Cameron’s German Shepard Wolfie can be seen during the Tiki Motel scene and in the jeep with Sarah Connor at the end of the film. Wolfie was also namedropped during Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
See, now I always figured that the reason Arnold was good in T2 was because Arnold was just beginning to get into politics, coupled with the fact that his name and face had been associated with the good guy in action movies for so long, that it was agreed that audiences wouldn’t accept him as a villain now.
Wait…motherfucking Sting?!
I’m curious as to which one: Gordon Sumner or Steve Borden.
We’re dealing with time travel here. Anything’s possible.
Cameron definitely probably ripped off Ellison but it’s still not as bad as him ripping off Dances With Wolves, Fern Gully, etc. for Avatar.
That one sentence you wrote is definitely probably the dumbest fucking comment I’ve ever read on any message board about any topic. You managed to hit that sweet spot of clearly ignorant over any understanding of the topic, failure to cite any actual facts or evidence to support your claim, and managed to be overly reductive about multiple works of a solidly recognised artistic and entertainment genius.
Hats off to you, you magnificent dumbfuck. Not surprised you’re one of the dipshit supporters of Harlan Ellison’s continual efforts to litigate himself into relevancy (as opposed to – you know – actually CREATING better shit and EARNING it like the better scifi writers did).