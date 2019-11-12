Dogs are pretty great. Unless you’re a cartoon villain or prone to either punishing allergies or crippling fear, you likely agree. Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux? Also pretty great. So when we got the chance to talk about dogs with the voices of Lady and Tramp in the Disney + live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic, Lady And The Tramp (which debuts November 12 on the new streaming service) it was a hard yes. And dear reader, I interrupt this intro blurb to inform you that I also got to meet the dog stars of the movie as well, including Monte, a rescue from New Orleans who plays Tramp and who has his own heartwarming origin story (one of the key tenets of the production was the effort to promote rescue pets and work them into the production when possible). The read: Tramp plays it cool, but was totally friendly and gave me a little nuzzle on the back of my hand. Lady? Kinda Lady-esque. Happy to be there and happy to be admired.

We spoke with Thompson and Theroux about the cuteness of these dogs, the cuteness (and gotcha stories) of their dogs, the Trampyness of my dog, and then also a couple of things about the movie before an impromptu Little Mermaid singalong. As you’ll glean from reading below, the two have no shortage of charm or chemistry — something that absolutely pairs well with their very good dog co-stars in a remake that manages to respect the original and stand on its own two (or four) legs.

Damn, those dogs are cute.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux [In unison]: Aren’t they?

I don’t get starstruck usually, but I don’t mind telling you guys, you see those dogs walking through the hallway and they’re just like royalty.

Theroux: I know!

It’s amazing. So, tell me a little bit about why you each wanted to sign on for this film?

Theroux: Well, I mean, it’s Lady And The Tramp. It’s sort of like being asked to read a classic book on tape. That was the first sort of thing that perked my ears up. And then, obviously, the fact that they used a bunch of shelter dogs in this was another cool thing. That there was going to be some updating of it, some needed updating, it just was a cool part. Then Tessa came on, so that’s obviously a very cool thing and I love Charlie Bean.

Thompson: Yeah, I second all those reasons and I’ve never done… You’ve done this voice work before a bit right?

Theroux: Yeah, a little bit.

Thompson: I’ve never done any of this, I was always curious to try [it].

Did you get a chance to record together or is it all in separate sessions?

Theroux: We were very lucky. We’ve recorded almost exclusively together.

I’ve spoken with other voice actors and that is a very rare thing. That enhances the experience I, assume?

Thompson: I think it does. I think it also translates to an audience. Obviously there’s scheduling issues and projects where you can’t do it, but I swear I’ve watched certain movies and I can just tell when two people are not in the same room.