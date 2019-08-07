I stand by my belief that if The Addams Family, the ABC series that ran from 1964-1966, didn’t have a memorable theme song, the creepy, kooky family would be lost to history. My Favorite Martian was just as popular as The Addams Family, but do you know anything about My Favorite Martian, outside of it being about a martian (spoiler!) and that Christopher Lloyd movie? But composer Vic Mizzy outdid himself with those finger snaps, and the show was later turned into two very good movies, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values (the third, Addams Family Reunion, is fine); an excellent pinball game; and an upcoming animated film from Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, where the mysterious and spooky family, including Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia, moves to New Jersey.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family, which also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney, opens on October 11.