The Creepy, Kooky ‘Addams Family’ Moves To New Jersey In The Animated Movie’s New Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.07.19

I stand by my belief that if The Addams Family, the ABC series that ran from 1964-1966, didn’t have a memorable theme song, the creepy, kooky family would be lost to history. My Favorite Martian was just as popular as The Addams Family, but do you know anything about My Favorite Martian, outside of it being about a martian (spoiler!) and that Christopher Lloyd movie? But composer Vic Mizzy outdid himself with those finger snaps, and the show was later turned into two very good movies, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values (the third, Addams Family Reunion, is fine); an excellent pinball game; and an upcoming animated film from Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, where the mysterious and spooky family, including Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia, moves to New Jersey.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family, which also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney, opens on October 11.

Around The Web

TAGSMovie TrailersTHE ADDAMS FAMILY
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP