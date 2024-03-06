‘Obsessed’ Celebrates Some Of The Best Movies From The Last Year

We come to this place … to talk about movies.

With awards season in full swing, everyone is building their ballots, picking the best films of the past year that mattered to them. The hosts of Obsessed are no different. In the latest episode of the show, Taylour Chanel, Hollis Wong-Wear, and special guest Drew Dorsey got together to hype the on-screen stories that left a lasting impression on them. Some are Academy Award nominees, others are big-budget Netflix adaptations, but they’re all unique, interesting works of art that helped movies make a comeback in 2023.

From Leave The World Behind to Past Lives, The Holdovers, and of course, Barbie, the ladies break down why their picks deserve a place on everyone’s must-watch list. Dorsey’s choice of apocalyptic thriller practically changed the game in terms of world-ending disaster movies last year while Wong-Wear loved the understated heartbreak of Celine Song’s romance drama and Chanel found a feel-good watch in a story about a cranky college professor babysitting his students over the holidays. And all three film fans were ready to gush over Greta Gerwig’s feminist coming-of-consciousness story seeped in nostalgia, drenched in pink, and set to a killer soundtrack.

Watch the episode above to hear more about their films of the year and why you should add them to your binge-watching queue. Like, now.