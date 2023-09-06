What if Martin Scorsese directed a Sons Of Anarchy prequel? That’s the first thing that comes to mind when you watch the freshly dropped trailer for The Bikeriders, an “inspired by true events” saga written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Loving).

Based off photojournalist Danny Lyon’s iconic black-and-white photo book of the same name from the time he embedded with a motorcycle gang in the 1960s, the film is centered around a young biker played by Elvis star (and Golden Globe winner) Austin Butler. He’s broken free of his impression of The King, but the smolder still plays even while he wrestles with what his beloved club is becoming over the span of a decade. Jodie Comer plays his wife with a thick midwestern accent and a strong desire to keep hold of her man. Pulling on the other side is Tom Hardy as what appears to be a mentor of sorts and the head of the club. We also spied Michael Shannon (who worked with Nichols previously in the tremendous Take Shelter) and, is that you Dewey Crowe (Damon Herriman)?! Sticking with the Justified connect, Boyd Holbrook (who co-starred in Justified: City Primeval) is also on the cast list, as is Norman Reedus, who we can assume brought his own bike.

Slated for a December 1 release date, The Bikeriders looks like Oscar bait in the best way with the promise of its visionary creator, stellar cast, high-stakes drama, and the romantic counter-culture aesthetic of rebellious bikers living outside the law while being consumed by in-fighting and ego. You can glimpse some of that aesthetic and an homage to the original Lyon book with the first still from the film, as well.