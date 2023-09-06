If you’ve seen any of director Hayao Miyazaki‘s classics films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, you know to expect breathtaking animation. The Boy and The Heron is no exception.

Studio Ghibli has released the first teaser trailer for The Boy and The Heron, Miyazaki’s first movie since 2013’s The Wind Rises. You can watch it above.

The Boy and The Heron was released in Japan in July — with no images, trailers, and advertisements, outside of a single poster — to strong reviews and big numbers at the box office. The Boy and The Heron will have special preview screenings in the United States on November 22nd before expanding to cinemas nationwide and in Canada on December 8th.

The official description reads:

A young boy named Mahito

yearning for his mother

ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end,

and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy

about life, death, and creation,

in tribute to friendship,

from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

The Boy and The Heron — which is expected to be Miyazaki’s final film — will be released in both its original Japanese with English subtitles, as well as a dubbed version.