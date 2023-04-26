After a brief hiatus from Robert McCall, Denzel Washington is back in action as the former government hitman in the upcoming crime thriller The Equalizer 3, though things look a bit different than the last time we checked in on him back in The Equalizer 2 in 2018. Now he’s “retired.” Allegedly!

The threequel will bring back Washington as he grapples with his past crimes and comes to terms with the fact that you can’t really ever leave your life of crime behind. This is proven time and time again. Not even the picturesque Italian countryside can help this live peacefully! Here is everything we know about the upcoming thriller.

Plot

Equalizer 3 will bring Denzel & Co. to the Almafi coast, where he’s been residing after giving up his life as an assassin. Though things clearly don’t ever go as planned. According to the official synopsis: