The star-studded cast of Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady was revealed in the trailer for the historical drama, which debuts on April 17th.

Featuring Oscar winner Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, the show is a retelling of America’s most impactful political moments, though the eyes of the first ladies themselves. Weaving together past and present, the show promises to tell some monumental stories, with some political drama thrown in for good measure, because that’s what makes good TV.

According to the official synopsis, “The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments. Through interweaving storylines so intimate it’s as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

In addition to the A-list ladies, the cast also includes Jack Bauer himself, Kiefer Sutherland, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who will no doubt get into it with former Detective Dana Scully Gillian Anderson, who plays his wife. Also starring is Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Regina Taylor, O-T Fagbenle, Judy Greer, Ellen Burstyn, among others.

Check out the trailer above.