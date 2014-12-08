The First Photos Of The Rock Fighting Earthquakes In ‘San Andreas’ Don’t Show Any Earthquakes

A little over a year after its official announcement, the first photos from Dwayne Johnson’s earthquake disaster movie San Andreas (because that’s never been done before) were debuted by USA Today. The pictures and the if-it-smells-like-a-press-release news story come just three weeks after Johnson revealed marketing meetings at Warner Bros. were under way. He marketed the marketing with the hashtag #SpielbergInspired.

It’s cute, but the photos are all from the production itself, which means audiences won’t see any shots of The Rock punching earthquakes anytime soon. However, Johnson did feel compelled to share his sciencey wisdom with USA Today reporter Bryan Alexander.

Earthquakes strike fear in “The Rock.” “The most incredible thing I found out doing the research was just how overdue for a massive earthquake we are. Like 100 years overdue. It’s incredible, and scary as hell,” says Johnson. “It sounds like a movie line, but it’s a matter of when, not if.”

That’s right, folks. Sounds like the chief strategy selected at that November meeting is the never-been-used-before “It’s really going to happen!” shtick. Aside from Roland Emmerich’s film career, audiences have never heard this line before, right?

Source: USA Today via /Film, Instagram