It’s a truth universally acknowledged that it’s been too long without a new Alexander Payne movie. Six years! Joyously, the Trailer Gods have blessed us with an enticing look at The Holdovers.

The throwback trailer, complete with a deep-toned voice over, promises a wry, sweet, Nebraska-esque look at humanity via Paul Giamatti playing a rumpled sourpuss charged with taking care of rebellious Youths in school uniforms.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).”

Yes to all this. It’s one thing to make a movie about found families, but these three are essentially forced to endure each other until they make a deep connection. So, just like a normal family.

It’s easy to point out Giamatti rocking this type of role again, but it’s also great to see Randolph emerge in a serious supporting role. She’s done some sharp work lately, especially stealing scenes in Only Murders in the Building, and she’s clearly got the chops to do great things.

The Holdovers is in select theaters October 27th before going wide November 10th.