For the first time since Casino, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci are making a movie together, and they’ve brought along another actor you might have heard of: Al Pacino. Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman is a mob epic that reportedly cost $200 million to make — the movie takes place over decades, with De Niro (Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran) and Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa) playing the same characters through the use of “de-aging” visual effects, hence the high budget.

“People such as Netflix are taking risks. The Irishman is a risky film. No one else wanted to fund the pic for five to seven years,” Scorsese said about why his film is coming to Netflix (with a limited theatrical run and New York Film Festival premiere). “And of course we’re all getting older. Netflix took the risk.”

Here’s the official plot summary.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

The Irishman, which also stars Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano, debuts on Netflix this fall.