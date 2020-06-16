Sean Durkin made one of the more acclaimed indie movies of the early 2010s with Martha Marcy May Marlene (featuring a breakout performance from future MCU star Elizabeth Olsen), but no feature films since. He’s stayed busy on other projects, like directing Channel 4’s Southcliffe and Sharon Van Etten’s “Your Love is Killing Me” music video, but nothing on the scale of MMMM. Until now. Durkin is back with The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon as Allison and Rory, a couple who leave “suburban America and return to his native England.” Their marriage (story) was already unraveling before the across-the-pond move — now Allison can no longer ignore what’s obvious: her husband, who favors wealth over stability, is a “poor kid pretending to be rich.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

The Nest comes out in theaters and on VOD on September 18.