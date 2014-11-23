The Park Is Open: Check Out The Teaser For The ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Universal just dropped the teaser for the Jurassic World teaser trailer that will hit on Black Friday and it looks great. Chris Pratt looks stone faced, Bryce Dallas Howard looks worried, and everyone has a nice plastic tour bubble that won’t factor into any scary sequences at all. I’m sure of it.

Also we got running dinosaurs! That’s always a plus:

I don’t know how I feel about the whole trailer for the trailer crap that seems to be prevalent these days, but at least this is more than just scenes from the old movies cut together. Check back on Friday for the full look.

