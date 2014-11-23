The Park Is Open: Check Out The Teaser For The ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer

Universal just dropped the teaser for the Jurassic World teaser trailer that will hit on Black Friday and it looks great. Chris Pratt looks stone faced, Bryce Dallas Howard looks worried, and everyone has a nice plastic tour bubble that won’t factor into any scary sequences at all. I’m sure of it.
Also we got running dinosaurs! That’s always a plus:
I don’t know how I feel about the whole trailer for the trailer crap that seems to be prevalent these days, but at least this is more than just scenes from the old movies cut together. Check back on Friday for the full look.
(Via Universal Pictures UK)
When did trailers for trailers become a thing. GTFO with this bullshit
+100
I came here to say the same thing. What’s next? We have to pay $1 to watch the trailer on iTunes?
Now that you’ve suggested that it’ll be implemented before the weekend.
Get the fuck out with your ugly face. Let me have this.
I love that trailers have trailers. Stay the fuck in with this good stuff
So the GIF above is the Sneek Peak of the Teaser for the Trailer.
Pretty much. We’re like in a fifth dimension here.
We need to go deeper!
So, we’re Inceptioning Movies now:
Movie > Movie Trailer > Movie Trailer Teaser > Movie Trailer Teaser Sneak Peek > Movie Trailer Teaser Sneak Peek Still.
BBBBRRRRAAAHHHHMMMM!!!!
+∞
this is the dawning of the age of aquarius! age of aquariuuuuuuussss!
must be pretty easy to be a writer at this site…
3 is the superior movie. No joke.
Were you the guy who said 3 was a good B-movie, adventure type movie in an earlier post? I always thought that was a good point. I like them all for different reasons.
I don’t know why but I’m really excited for this!
beyond retarded.
Needs more melodica
Here you go.
[www.youtube.com]
@Otto Man Thank you (wipes eyes).
After the 2nd one, they really should be ashamed to make any more, the 3rd didn’t not help the case.
That being said, the first was awesome, and had they followed the book, the 2nd would have been as well. the 3rd seemed to have all the missing dinos from the 2 books and a made up story.
This one has high skepticism, and low hopes. But might be good for bored night at home when it hits hbo
Kind of like watching star wars after the prequel trilogy, that pretty much just ruined everything.
Its 2014. They turned every board game and children s toy into a movie already. A once popular franchise that hasn’t made a movie in a decade? That is prime low-hanging fruit for movie executives.
Burt Macklin: Dinosaur Hunter.