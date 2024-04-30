Everyone knows that one person who is late to everything. For Ryan Reynolds, that person is reportedly Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A source told The Wrap that in fall 2020, an “infuriated” Reynolds got into a “huge fight” with The Rock while filming Red Notice (which should not be confused with Red One) after his muscular co-star showed up five hours late. The pair reportedly didn’t speak for years, although “they recently patched things up.” Vin Diesel could not be reached for comment.

Johnson’s alleged tardiness wasn’t contained to Red Notice, either.

Johnson, who advocates for himself as “the hardest worker in the room,” has developed a reputation in the industry for his lateness and lack of professionalism on set, according to multiple insiders who spoke to The Wrap. Said one Red One insider: “The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late.” The examples of Johnson’s tardiness are numerous and well-documented, from showing up late to fan events to leaving entire sets idle while he was off doing three-hour workouts.

Another source claimed that The Rock makes people dispose of water bottles filled with his urine (he’s discussed his pee habits before). “On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” they said. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Following The Wrap‘s report, a representative for Amazon MGM Studios, which is distributing Red One, told TMZ, “Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong… and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support.” They added, “Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up 7-8 hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

Red One is scheduled to come out on November 15.

(Via The Wrap)