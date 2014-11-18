‘The Running Man 2’ Is A Movie Somebody Is Trying To Make

In any other Hollywood, at this point Arnold Schwarzenegger would be doing reality shows. It pains me to say this, but it’s the truth; he has not been lighting the box office on fire since he came back to Hollywood. But Hollywood is apparently desperate, and so’s Arnold, and so The Running Man 2 might happen.
For those who haven’t seen it, The Running Man is a camp classic allegedly based on a Stephen King novel where poor people are put through a gaudy, homicidal game show for the entertainment of the masses. It is even less subtle than that plot description makes it sound, believe it or not.
It’s actually not a bad movie, even as they pretty much flush everything that made King’s rather grim science fiction novel interesting down the toilet. But, well, here’s the trailer:
Yeah, it is of its time. So Badass Digest reporting that they might do a sequel is worrying news. Apparently Schwarzenegger has been approached, and he might do it right after Triplets. Yes, the sequel to Twins. That’s a thing, too.
That said, it’s not the worst idea; back in 1987, the idea of reality TV was largely limited to goofy PBS experiments. Now, we’ve got nightmare fuel like Solitary actually on the air. An updated version of the movie that actually reflects how we’ve changed, and not necessarily for the better, since the ’80s would be fascinating. Then again, we’re asking for thoughtful social satire from a movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, so we’ll see how that plays out.
The only way I would see this is if they make it like it’s a movie from the 80’s showing us the future like the original was. That means:
– 80’s synth music (what the hell has Harold Faltermeyer been up to the last 25 years anyway?)
– Practical effects instead of CGI
– Cheesy one liners
– R FUCKING RATING!!!
They don’t even need Arnold to do it for all I care. To me, Punisher: War Zone and Dredd 3D are better 80’s action throwbacks than the entire Expendables trilogy combined. And I had never seen Keith Urban in anything, or even heard of Ray Stevenson before those movies were made. Point being, you DON’T need geriatric action stars in these films to give it that 80’s feel.
You’ve got a point; I’d pay to see the “lost” Running Man 2.
Watch the Ray Stevenson movie called “Outpost” and you will thank me later.
The most terrifying thing about RM’s depicted future? Can of Cadre Cola = $8.00
Very lightly based on the Stephen King novella. The only connecting thread is a game show. & that a guy is running at times.
Be fair, they share their name as well.
Richard Dawson was MAGIC in that movie.
Richard Dawson is magic, period.
Give it to Paul Verhoeven and tell him “go balls-out, have fun with it” and I’m in.
Anyone else… meh. It feels like a missed opportunity that he didn’t do the first one.
+1 Yaphet