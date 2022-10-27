Bernard Is The Only Thing That Matters In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

Saving the best for last, Bernard the Elf pops up in the closing moments of this charming trailer for the new Disney+ series extending the Santaverse. Breathe easy, Bernard stans. The Santa Clauses has you covered.

Tim Allen once again stars as jolly ol’ Saint Nick, having taken over for the Big Man all those years ago when he fell off a roof. He’s now firmly ensconced in North Pole life with a Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and two children, but he’s facing a Boomer crisis. Here’s the official synopsis: