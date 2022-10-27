Bernard Is The Only Thing That Matters In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

Saving the best for last, Bernard the Elf pops up in the closing moments of this charming trailer for the new Disney+ series extending the Santaverse. Breathe easy, Bernard stans. The Santa Clauses has you covered.
Tim Allen once again stars as jolly ol’ Saint Nick, having taken over for the Big Man all those years ago when he fell off a roof. He’s now firmly ensconced in North Pole life with a Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and two children, but he’s facing a Boomer crisis. Here’s the official synopsis:
As we learn through the trailer, he’s picked the wrong replacement, and now Christmas itself is threatened. Just when he thinks he’s out…
Elves are disappearing? Belief in Christmas magic is on the decline? Cribbing ideas from Elf isn’t a big deal anymore? This is truly chaos.
The first two episodes of the series hit Disney+ November 16th and will simultaneously disprove the theory that there’s a War on Christmas and that Tim Allen was canceled by Disney. That’s a ton of heavy topical lifting for a feel-good Christmas show rebooting a 1994 family film about North Pole bureaucracy. Thank Nicholas we’ve got Bernard on our side.