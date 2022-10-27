Movies

Bernard Is The Only Thing That Matters In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

by: Twitter

Saving the best for last, Bernard the Elf pops up in the closing moments of this charming trailer for the new Disney+ series extending the Santaverse. Breathe easy, Bernard stans. The Santa Clauses has you covered.

Tim Allen once again stars as jolly ol’ Saint Nick, having taken over for the Big Man all those years ago when he fell off a roof. He’s now firmly ensconced in North Pole life with a Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and two children, but he’s facing a Boomer crisis. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

As we learn through the trailer, he’s picked the wrong replacement, and now Christmas itself is threatened. Just when he thinks he’s out…

Elves are disappearing? Belief in Christmas magic is on the decline? Cribbing ideas from Elf isn’t a big deal anymore? This is truly chaos.

The first two episodes of the series hit Disney+ November 16th and will simultaneously disprove the theory that there’s a War on Christmas and that Tim Allen was canceled by Disney. That’s a ton of heavy topical lifting for a feel-good Christmas show rebooting a 1994 family film about North Pole bureaucracy. Thank Nicholas we’ve got Bernard on our side.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×