Natalie Portman Says The ‘Star Wars’ Prequels Nearly Ended Her Career

Natalie Portman is, today, a respected actress. But back in 1999, she’d just landed her biggest role as Queen Amidala in the Star Wars prequels… and it nearly forced her out of the business altogether.
Portman, talking about Mike Nichols with New York Magazine as part of their retrospective on the beloved and sadly recently passed filmmaker is pretty blunt about what happened. The movie came out, everyone saw it… and everything promptly went to hell:
Star Wars had come out around the time of [The Seagull], and everyone thought I was a horrible actress. I was in the biggest-grossing movie of the decade, and no director wanted to work with me. Mike wrote a letter to Anthony Minghella and said, “Put her in Cold Mountain, I vouch for her.” And then Anthony passed me on to Tom Tykwer, who passed me on to the Wachowskis.
To get an idea of just how terrible Star Wars can be for your career, take a look at what, say, Hayden Christensen has been up to since, or how bitter Jake Lloyd is over what the movie did to his life. It’s not a reach to say starring in a movie that grossed millions and was seen by everybody screwed a whole bunch of careers.
The lesson we take away from all this is that George needs to start making movies again. If he can almost completely wipe out a promising career with just one movie, imagine what he could do with people like Kim Kardashian and Rob Schneider. Throw them into the void that is a Lucas movie, and it might create a singularity that destroys every possibility that we would ever hear from them again.
Come on, George. Make it happen. After the prequels, you owe us.
Killing Hayden Christensen’s career made the prequels all worth it.
I believe Hayden gets a bad rap because of the Star Wars movies. Go see My Life As A House and Shattered Glass. He really IS a decent actor. It’s the SW SCRIPTS that killed him.
A more experienced actor might have done a better job, but that is speculation, he had all the cards stacked thoroughly against him. Is he going to go tell George to fuck himself because the lines are horrible when it’s his first big shot? Fuck no.
The good actors survived that bad movie and the bad actors got slaughtered by it.
Reading that Daily Mail article about Jake Lloyd has one really terrific passage:
“Lloyd felt so much anger towards the George Lucas directed film that he destroyed all of his Star Wars memorabilia, and only reprised his role as Anakin for five video games.”
Only five video games, huh? Way to be discerning, guy.
The scary part is there were at least five video games with a young Anakin in it.
I remember the podracing one really hyping that Jake Lloyd did the voice.
I cannot even begin to wonder what the other 4 were.
He was contractually obligated, from what I understand.
@Dan Seitz I could see that. It doesn’t change the clumsy wording of the Daily Mail article, though.
Does anyone have any idea how much Jake Lloyd makes off of residuals or merchandising? If he’s basically guaranteed money for the rest of his life, then I’d have a hard time feeling bad for the kid.
If he doesn’t get much, then I feel bad for him.
@MixMasterFestus depends on what the circumstances of his contract are. Given that, at first, he was just a young kid who was excited as all hell to get cast in Star Wars, he may not have been negotiating the best deal.
Look at David Prowse’s relationship with Lucas and the whole franchise, for example.
Yes, it had less of an impact on established actors. But new ones? It had a significant negative impact on them.
I just looked up Ewan for the hell of it and boy did he follow up Episode I with some dogs. Remember “Eye Of The Beholder?” Hell, he followed up III with “Stay” and “The Island.” It’s kind of amazing he’s not working British TV gigs.
I believe I’ll go perfectly happy from here to the grave never reading the words “george lucas” again
The young upstart Jar-Jar Binks has not been seen again either since this movie came out.
I wouldn’t call bullshit, but, her career wasn’t over because of those movies. For those her age, who missed crushing on her from Mars Attacks, they sure as shit began to develop a cult following for her after the first Star Wars film.
She had a career for life because of that cult following. It probably wasn’t effective, but I remember Portman fans writing in protest to get her in more films.
The same year she did Ep. 3, she also did a little movie called V for Vendetta. She was going to be fine.
Based on the narrative here, getting cast in Cold Mountain based on the director’s recommendation is what salvaged her career, and Cold Mountain came out in 2003. V for Vendetta came out in 2005. Her story is feasible based on that timeline.
” take a look at what, say, Hayden Christensen has been up to since, or how bitter Jake Lloyd is over what the movie did to his life. ”
There is one major difference between Christensen and Lloyd and Portman, Jackson and McGregor. Care to guess what it is and why those two groups had different career trajectories?
It is so easy to blame Lucas for everything, but goddamn that’s a stupid thing to blame him for.
Yeah, playing Darth Vader is career suicide. Just ask David Prowse.
This is the only thing about George that I can say… I watched the documentary that went along with the old DVD version of TPM. There was a kid that tried out for Anakin and was SPOT EFFIN ON for that role. The kid was a little Luke, could act, and was just the right amount of creepy to be Darth Vader. And Lucas specifically went with Jake Lloyd because he wasn’t as good an actor. He basically says this in the damn documentary. I think he preferred untrained actors because a trained actor would figure out pretty damn quickly that GL sucked as a director.
And please with David Prowse. There really wasn’t a market for a 6′ 9″ middle aged man in the 70s and 80s who spoke with a cockey accent. Prowse was in A Clockwork Orange in a nonspeaking part, then Star Wars.
I went to some Haunted House in PA where he was appearing to get his autograph. I bought a picture from the Official Star Wars place just for the occasion. There were maybe 5 people in line at the time waiting for him. I asked him if he could personalize it with my name and “I am your father.” He went on to say, “I am very sorry. But I cannot personalize every photograph. If I personalized every photograph, I would be taking away time from all of the fans that have come out to visit with me and sign their autographs. I said to him “well, in the time it took to say all of that, you could have been finished and I would have been on my way.”
By no means am I going to verify what you said is on TPM DVD, but holy shit, if that’s true, then George Lucas has managed to drop even further on my list of shitty people. I remember watching some making of documentary where they were editing the film and he basically had a room full of people explaining to him that the pacing is terrible and that he’s tonally jumping all over the place and George even basically saying he doesn’t think this is good.
I’m not even a Star Wars fan and I hate that guy so much.
@Dan Seitz I believe it was less playing Vader and more asking for a cut of the gross profits that did him in. And, well, calling out Lucas and getting himself banned from the franchise on a whole.
Hayden Christensen proved that he’s a terrible actor all by himself. He was also abysmal in Shattered Glass and Jumper.
What movie are they referring to when they mention The Seagull? I don’t see it in IMDB.
It’s a play staged by Nicols, she was in the cast.
The Island was actually fun though.
Lets be fair, Jake Lloyd wasn’t going to have much of an acting career either way and the same is probably true of that other dude.
Yeah, somehow all the good actors made it out of Star Wars alive. Ewan McGregor, Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Warwick Davis, all those British dudes around the big table, John Ratzenberger…
Yeah The Island was on the better end of the Bay-scale for sure.
I hate when actors make me hate them with their arrogance. Her comments stink of the assumption that she is/was supposed to be a bigger star than she is. So she needed someone to vouch for her to be in Cold Mountain? I’m willing to bet she would have found something else if that had not come through. She’s been steadily acting and earning accolades since the age of 12. I doubt her career was actually in trouble at any point. It’s just very “actor-y” to trash the prequels.
As for Jake Lloyd, why is there some assumption that after being in Star Wars he was supposed to be some sort of huge star? Oh wait, he was! Learn to be grateful for your success.
Yeah, as awful as Jake Lloyd was in that movie (and I really don’t think he ad libbed “Yippee”), he would have made a nice living hawking his autograph at every convention and being nice and respectful to all his fans. Jeremy Bulloch is a prime example, and all the man did was wear a costume in two movies.
I really don’t think “Lucas” ruined anything. He gave them a shot that most would jump at the chance to get. Out of all three of the above named actors, NONE of them can act and are horribly wooden and one-trick ponies. Portman always sounds the same. Jake Lloyd had horrible delivery (in anything he’s been in) and Hayden Christian is, well Hayden Christiansen. Meh. All of them received copious amounts for their roles in the SW franchise and frankly, I had never even heard of Jake Lloyd or Hayden Christiansen before Episodes I & II came out. Before then, Natalie Portman did what? The Professional? That’s all I know her from, and you can’t stay twelve forever. Spoiled and ungrateful divas, these three.
He’s done some pretty great stuff, too. Just not big, blockbuster gigs.
Beginners and The Ghost Writer, to name a couple.
I don’t think it was any of the actors fault that the prequels were so bad. The real reason why it was a disaster was Jar Jar and all the special effects….oh and the script was horrible too.