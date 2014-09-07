‘The Terminator’ Is Going To Be Terminating For At Least Two More Sequels

If you thought Terminator: Genisys was a horrible, terrible idea, you’re probably going to want to take a seat. Paramount and Skydance Productions are prepared to do two more sequels in 2017 and 2018, proving once again that long term planning in Hollywood is now the norm. From Variety:
Paramount Pictures is amping up its rebooted “Terminator” franchise, dating two sequels to “Terminator: Genisys,” which opens July 1. The studio has dated “Terminator 2″ for May 19, 2017, and “Terminator 3″ on June 29, 2018.
“Terminator 2″ is the first film to land on that date. “Terminator 3″ will open against an untitled Fox/DreamWorks Animation/Blue Sky film.
We know a bit about what Genisys is going for, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to play an aging T-800, Jason Clarke playing the fourth or fifth version of John Conner, and Emilia Clarke bringing that Khaleesi spirit to the role of Sarah Conner. It’s typical, it’s comfortable, and it’s clearly leading to a trilogy that’s going to “change everything.”
I talked about how this reboot could save or tank the franchise before and from where I’m looking from now, I’m leaning heavily towards tanking. Sure it is probably childish to cite a silly name change as a reason to hate on a movie reboot, but if you peruse the cast of characters you’ll see nothing but reused ideas. They’re even bringing back the T-1000 from Terminator 2.
I’d almost rather watch the 4-D experience at Universal Studios over and over again at this point. When they blow up the frozen liquid metal beast at the end, you’re hit with a cold spray of something that’s totally non-toxic or disgusting and it adds to the experience.
Terminator: Genisys adds nothing but frustration. Worse yet, it’s going to make a boatload of money because of course it will.
This was known as a “reboot”/remake of sorts from the very beginning, so i’m not sure why the old characters being redone would just now make you think this is a bad idea.
The way they spell “genisys” is stupid, but i’m still optimistic.
Though I assume that just like the last two times they announced a trilogy (for T3 and Salvation) it all depends on how well the movie turns out.
Seeing how they have dates, I lean more towards what you’re seeing with all of these other franchises across the board.
And I have always read reboot so I went with reboot. That doesn’t mean it needs to use the same characters. Either way, It’s not a new thought. Just adds to previous thoughts. I think it should be dead.
Rebooting the terminator without Sarah Connor, John Connor, etc would be like rebooting Batman without commisoner Gordon and Alfred. Which would be stupid
Now what I’m thinking, keeping with the Batman thing, they could tell other stories away from what we’ve got in the original movies. Keep the Terminator, but maybe go different. Like you’d get in a Nightwing book or a Batwoman. They all exist, but it is a little different.
I agree with you though. I guess I mean it more like it’s just telling the same story as before.
Warner Bros. managed to reboot Batman without mainstays like the Riddler, the Penguin, or (a conventional version of) Robin. The Dark Knight trilogy also showed heavier influences from the comics, taking cues from Year One, The Long Halloween, and Knightfall whereas the Burton/Schumacher films took the characters and more or less invented original stories for them.
That’s the weird thing about rebooting the Terminator franchise. There was material that for Nolan to work with that his predecessors never touched, but other than the Connor family tree and a few different types of Terminators, what else is there for Paramount and Skydance to reboot the Terminator on?
James Cameron is probably rolling in his grave.
He’s raising the bar…
Someone should probably start telling movie studios to follow the conventional wisdom of not counting their chickens before they hatch. Just look at Sony and their flailing Amazing Spider-Man franchise.
I also have to wonder why this studio is putting so much faith in this. Between the RoboCop reboot, the reboots of various slasher flicks, and the remakes of movies like Total Recall, haven’t they learned that maybe audiences aren’t that welcoming of modern revisions of 80s movies? Younger audiences don’t have the reverence for them, and older audiences don’t seem to care for different (and often inferior) takes on their favorite movies.
@RillBomanowski It’s the beta generation.
I could see this going an Expendables 3 or Kickass 2 route, killing any future endeavors.
Bring Em On.
fuck all of this
This needs to stop being rebooted. It’s booted. No more boots, please.