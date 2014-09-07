‘The Terminator’ Is Going To Be Terminating For At Least Two More Sequels

If you thought Terminator: Genisys was a horrible, terrible idea, you’re probably going to want to take a seat. Paramount and Skydance Productions are prepared to do two more sequels in 2017 and 2018, proving once again that long term planning in Hollywood is now the norm. From Variety:

Paramount Pictures is amping up its rebooted “Terminator” franchise, dating two sequels to “Terminator: Genisys,” which opens July 1. The studio has dated “Terminator 2″ for May 19, 2017, and “Terminator 3″ on June 29, 2018. “Terminator 2″ is the first film to land on that date. “Terminator 3″ will open against an untitled Fox/DreamWorks Animation/Blue Sky film.

We know a bit about what Genisys is going for, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to play an aging T-800, Jason Clarke playing the fourth or fifth version of John Conner, and Emilia Clarke bringing that Khaleesi spirit to the role of Sarah Conner. It’s typical, it’s comfortable, and it’s clearly leading to a trilogy that’s going to “change everything.”

I talked about how this reboot could save or tank the franchise before and from where I’m looking from now, I’m leaning heavily towards tanking. Sure it is probably childish to cite a silly name change as a reason to hate on a movie reboot, but if you peruse the cast of characters you’ll see nothing but reused ideas. They’re even bringing back the T-1000 from Terminator 2.

I’d almost rather watch the 4-D experience at Universal Studios over and over again at this point. When they blow up the frozen liquid metal beast at the end, you’re hit with a cold spray of something that’s totally non-toxic or disgusting and it adds to the experience.

Terminator: Genisys adds nothing but frustration. Worse yet, it’s going to make a boatload of money because of course it will.

(Via Variety / Deadline)