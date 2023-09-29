Not unlike Daniel Radcliffe’s post-Harry Potter years, Elijah Wood made a ton of money starring in the Lord of the Rings film and now he can follow what creative impulse he wants. Sometimes it’s voicing a dancing penguin, other times it’s producing one of the best horror movies of the 2010s. Now, he’s in a hyper-violent remake of a horror-camp cult classic. Bless him.

You know who else is having fun? Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who plays the “98 pounds of solid nerd” known as the Toxic Avenger (a.k.a. Toxie). Does Toxie rip someone’s face off in the teaser trailer above? You’ll have to watch to find out! Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The Toxic Avenger follows struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

The R-rated The Toxic Avenger, which was written and directed by Macon Blair (the brilliant Green Room), does not currently have a release date.