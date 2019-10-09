For the most part, critics didn’t seem to think much of It Chapter Two, but that didn’t stop audiences from turning out in droves to see the sequel to one of the most successful horror movies in recent memory. Nor, for that matter, has it discouraged Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard from abandoning the genre altogether, as the first trailer for The Turning proves. The adaptation of Henry James’ celebrated novel The Turn of the Screw just dropped and, between Finn’s creepy drum solo and Mackenzie Davis’ attempt to fight off some ghostly hands, it’s a doozy.

According to the official logline:

For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Aside from Wolfhard and Davis, who play Miles and Kate respectively, The Turning stars Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson. Directed by Floria Sigismondi and co-written by The Conjuring alum Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes, the upcoming horror flick was also produced by — and I swear I’m not making this up — the teams behind Ride Along 2 and The Lego Movie.

The Turning frightens its way into theaters on January 24th.