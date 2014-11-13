The ‘Uncharted’ Movie Brings On An Oscar-Winning Writer

Uncharted, on paper, is the ideal video game to bring to the big screen. All you really need to do is replace the main character with somebody who can anticipate an obvious plot twist and you’ve got a pretty good Indiana Jones movie. Nonetheless, it’s been taking a long time to get to screens, and Sony is bringing in an Oscar winner to polish up the script.
Specifically, the Hollywood Reporter states they’re hiring on Mark Boal, behind such fluff as The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, to give the script a rewrite. Boal does actually have some blockbuster experience under his belt: He was a “script consultant” for After Earth, but don’t hold that against him.
Oddly, the movie appears to be having casting trouble. Mark Wahlberg was involved, but ultimately passed, Chris Pratt turned it down, and for some reason the studios refuse to consider Nathan Fillion for the role, even though the main selling point is going to be “Hey, kids, you like Indiana Jones movies?”
Sony wants to make this movie happen, so one way or the other, Nathan Drake is coming to screens. But it seems it might be a while before they have it cast. Hey, maybe they could team up with Marvel and offer a two-for-one deal, Nathan Drake and Doctor Strange.
I could see Chris Pratt wanting to do this, but I think he may be holding out for the actual Indiana Jones series when that starts back up.
Why wouldn’t they get boothe from Bones? He looks exactly like Drake?
David Boreanaz would be about as good at carrying a movie as I would be at carrying David Boreanaz.
Eh, I don’t think he wants to, honestly. He’s one of those guys who plays one role for a long, long time.
Robert Loggia as Sully or GTFO
Didn’t he die?
I would’ve gone with Dennis Farina. Unfortunately, and unlike Loggia, he very much is deceased.
Yeah, I’m not a huge fan of the franchise and in fact find its popularity utterly baffling. But they would make good movies if Drake wasn’t such an idiot.