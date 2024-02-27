There are some things might inherit from your parents, like eye color or height or even their signature style when it comes to making unsettling films with dark energy. Family is so important!

M. Night Shyamalan‘s daughter, Ishana Shyamalan, is making her directorial debut this year and it seems like she has inherited that signature Shyalaman spookiness we all know and only sometimes love.

The Watchers, not to be confused with The Strangers, The Watcher, or Watch What Happens Live!, stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, a young artist who somehow becomes stranded in an isolated forest alongside strangers being hunted by an unknown presence. This kind of stuff must run in the family. The movie also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

Ishana, M. Night’s middle daughter, has previously directed episodes of Servant, her father’s Apple TV show. He also serves as a producer on The Watchers. Here is the official synopsis:

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The movie hits theaters on June 7th, 2024. Keep in mind that The Strangers also hits theaters two weeks before that. It could get confusing if you don’t prepare yourself mentally.