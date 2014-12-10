Thieves In Germany Channeled ‘SPECTRE’ When They Stole Cars Customized For The New James Bond Film

Just a week after official title and cast announcements, the next film in the James Bond franchise has fallen prey to conniving conspirators. Did agents from the titular organization SPECTRE sabotage the last days of pre-production? Did Daniel Craig catch a cold?

Turns out, it was car thieves. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Five cars set to be used…were stolen in a raid in Germany. The thieves nabbed the cars, Range Rover Sport models specially modified for the film, from Rover headquarters in Neuss, Germany. They also made off with four other luxury vehicles. According to business paper WirtschaftsWoche, which broke the story, the total value of the cars was close to $1 million (€800,000). The Range Rovers were set to be transported to the Alps for shooting on Spectre. The new James Bond film again stars Daniel Craig as Bond and is being directed by Skyfall helmer Sam Mendes. The stolen vehicles were not the official Bond car, which will be a new model Aston Martin, dubbed the DB10.

Whew! At least the Aston Martin made it out unscathed. Even so, I can’t help but wonder if this is a publicity stunt for the film. Grant theft auto would be an appropriate way to transport official vehicles for a James Bond film, no? On the bright side, at least steak knives and angry mayors aren’t involved yet.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter