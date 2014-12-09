This Kohl’s Department Store Is Accidentally Selling Marty McFly Costumes

Kohl’s is pretty great. You can get almost anything there! New frying pan? Sure! Towels? Any color. Pair of shoes? Every style you can imagine. Marty McFly costume? Conveniently arranged for you on a hanger — as one eagle-eyed Redditor spotted as his local Kohl’s. You can’t ignore the irony that as we head into 2015, the year that was predicted in Back to the Future II, we’re still dressing like Marty McFly in 1985.

Oh well. It’s not the only prediction that Back to the Future II got wrong.

(Via Reddit)