This Kohl’s Department Store Is Accidentally Selling Marty McFly Costumes

Kohl’s is pretty great. You can get almost anything there! New frying pan? Sure! Towels? Any color. Pair of shoes? Every style you can imagine. Marty McFly costume? Conveniently arranged for you on a hanger — as one eagle-eyed Redditor spotted as his local Kohl’s. You can’t ignore the irony that as we head into 2015, the year that was predicted in Back to the Future II, we’re still dressing like Marty McFly in 1985.
Oh well. It’s not the only prediction that Back to the Future II got wrong.
(Via Reddit)
Kohl’s is way more accurate at predicting his future; they also are selling this:
[s2.postimg.org]
Dis advertising
How do a get a job with Uproxx? Sounds like a sweet gig!
Step 1) Troll Reddit for content to write “articles” about…
Step 2) Write a short recap about what someone else (multiple someones) already wrote…
Step 3) Profit?
I mean a Reddit-sourced article every once in a while is one thing, but there are…3 on the front page today alone…? Reddit is an aggregator of content- I visit Uproxx for their own aggregated OC content and read things I didn’t see on Reddit, not to get a whole article about how Chevy Chase mentioned he would have an appearance in the next season of Community in his AMA.
/rant
it is getting really bad here.
where else to go?
straight to reddit? reddit kinda sucks.
Whad’da do, jump ship?
Instantly became my favorite Kohl’s store ever.
Check out this kids life preserver, the dork thinks he’s gonna drown
Close enough i guess? Let’s write a story about it anyway.