Taika Waititi reportedly has ideas for where to take Thor 5, and it all comes down to finding a worthy villain.

The Marvel director, who’s already tackled two installments in the series (Ragnarok and Love and Thunder), has not been officially attached to the fifth film, but a new book reveals that Waititi is ready should the time come. According to a passage from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special, Waititi wants to give the Norse god an opponent that has to be stronger than anything he’s faced before.

Via ScreenRant:

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome. I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Of course, there’s a big question mark around whether of Thor 5 will even happen and, with Waititi at the helm. Love and Thunder proved to be a divisive entry for fans, and Chris Hemsworth has expressed doubts about returning to the character. If the actor does do a fifth movie, he’s already signaled that it would have to be “drastically different” from his last two films with Waititi.

“I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity,” Hemsworth told the Happy Sad Confused podcast with a laugh. “Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

(Via ScreenRant)