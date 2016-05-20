Marvel dropped a bunch of news about Thor: Ragnarok today. Not only do we know who Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson are playing, we have new cast members. And one of them is a major hint about where the Avengers will be heading, and how they get there.
First off, as suspected, Cate Blanchett will be playing Hela, while Tessa Thompson will be playing Valkyrie. But just as interesting is who Karl Urban and Jeff Goldblum, newly announced as part of the cast, will be playing. Urban will be playing the axe-wielding Thor villain Skurge, while Jeff Goldblum will be playing the Grandmaster.
Both are interesting for different reasons. Skurge isn’t usually seen without another Thor villain, the Enchantress, although DC’s character of the same name appearing in Suicide Squad complicates things. The Grandmaster, though, is even more interesting.
The Grandmaster is essentially an immortal gambling addict, a colleague of sorts with the Collector, who we last saw in Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s most notable in the comics for two things. One, he likes to pit teams of heroes and villains against each other in a game, usually with some plot McGuffin as the prize. Two, he once had control of an Infinity Gem, which you might remember the Collector is also obsessed with, and lost it to Thanos. So, it seems likely his very presence reveals that Thor and Hulk’s buddy cop shenanigans will either end in a brawl between the two, or they’ll have to beat the crap out of a bunch of Asgardians to save the day, with an Infinity Gem as the prize. We’ll find out November 2017.
(via Marvel)
Does Thanos currently have any infinity gems? One of them is in Vision, One was in the collectors…collection, One is in Nova headquarters…am I mistaken?
Wasn’t the actual gauntlet in the vaults in Asgard?
That was an easter egg from Thor but, honestly, unless they open Ragnarok with a bunch of dead asgardians from Thanos’ shopping spree I’m just gonna say it’s all unrelated.
Thanos stole the gauntlet back, but yeah, one in Vision, one in Asgard, one in Collector’s possession, and one in Xandar. Last 2, unknown…
The Gauntlet that Thanos has is a different one that the one in Thor. It is for the other hand. Odin’s is right handed, Thanos’ is left handed.
Smart money says another one is hanging around Dr. Strange’s neck….
And one being in Asgard.
I uh am uh for uh one uh glad uh jeff uh goldblum uh is uh in uh the uh MCU. Uh.
Well done:
Grandmaster Skurge. There better be rapping and dance battles or GTFO.
My diabolical plan to add Karl Urban to every movie continues!
Goldblum? If it wasn’t before, it’s a must see now.
This. Goldblum as the Grandmaster is inspired casting. Can’t wait to see him and Hiddleston face off in a scenery-chewing contest.
Are Skurge and Bloodaxe the same guy? I’m very confused