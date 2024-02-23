Action Movie Star Tom Cruise is tremendous, but the Tom Cruise who works with auteur filmmakers is even better.

Cruise has collaborated with some of the greatest directors of the last 40 years, including Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut), Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia), Martin Scorsese (The Color of Money), and Oliver Stone (Born on the Fourth of July), and given terrific performances in all their film. But he’s still searching for his first Academy Award. He’s been nominated three times (Best Actor twice for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia), but no wins.

Cruise just took a big step towards getting his long-overdue Oscar, however.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that “Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in negotiations for an untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu film starring Tom Cruise. The project would mark Iñárritu’s first English-language pic since his 2015 smash The Revenant.”

Not counting Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, a movie that no one saw and I’m not sure actually exists, the male leads of Iñárritu’s last three films have all been nominated for Oscars: Javier Bardem for Biutiful; Michael Keaton for Birdman; and Leonardo DiCaprio for The Revenant. That was Leo’s first Oscar after years of nominations. Sound familiar?

It’s time for Tom to get his Oscar before AI takes over Hollywood and all movies are written by and star the Entity.

(Via Deadline)