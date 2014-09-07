Tom Hiddleston Dropped Into The Wheatland Music Festival To Play A Little Hank Williams

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite cries from Hank Williams’ family and various fans across the Internet, Tom Hiddleston is still going to play Hank Williams in a biopic. To try and show his chops off, Hiddleston stopped by the Wheatland Music Festival to sing the Hank Williams’ classic “Move It On Over.”

We know all of Williams’ hit song have been snatched up for the movie, so it’s not too much of a shock to see Hiddleston go for it. I’m not sitting here comparing him to Williams in some technical experiment, so I can’t say if he sounds exactly like the guy. I know he’s older than Hank Williams and most likely not as drunk as Hank Williams, but he does sound good.

Nothing like seeing Loki bust out a classic country tune in the middle of a music festival to make people go crazy.

(Via BJ Mallory / Tumblr)