Last week, it was revealed that Tom Holland was taking a one-year break from acting. Good for him. He’s young, he’s wildly successful, and he’s been busy. The kid should go and enjoy his Marvel-Sony money. Good news for him maybe bad news for his stans, who were likely verklempt about being bereft of his on-screen work for a bit. But actually there’s good news there, too, because when the news broke someone got the tense wrong.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the British thespian went on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, where he made an important clarification: He’s not taking a year off; he took a year off almost a year ago.

“Obviously The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favorable reviews, so the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews,” he said, referring to his new Apple TV+ show. That’s not the case. “But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf.”

So what else has Tom Holland been doing with his time? Traveling the globe? Drinking fruity rum drinks on a far-flung beach? Actually, no, he’s been doing far more pleasantly mundane things.

“I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends,” Holland explained. “I’ve been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff.”

You know what? Hanging with friends and family and getting into gardening is a perfectly cromulent way for someone to spend their time away from work, too. It must be nice for him to not be cooped up inside a giant warehouse filled with green-screen and volumes in Atlanta, scampering about in a mo-cap suit. And he has four months left! By that time the WGA strike (and possible SAG-AFTRA one, too) may even be over. If not, he can just keep on gardening.

You can watch Holland explain his time off to Kelly and Mark in the video below.

(Via EW)