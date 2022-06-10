Top Gun: Maverick has been out for a few weeks now, and it’s clear that it’s easily this year’s first and biggest blockbuster. Yet in a film that was otherwise doggedly, meticulously, slavishly built around non-stop callbacks to its predecessor, there was one area in which Top Gun: Maverick notably fell short: sweat.

Top Gun is easily one of the sweatiest movies ever made. Every single character is basically bathed in sweat the entire time. In theory, all that sweat is narratively justified, considering most of the film is purported to be set “somewhere in the Indian Ocean” (against an adversary heavily implied to be the USSR though not stated outright), which I assume is a humid place. Even acknowledging that, there’s enough sweat in Top Gun that you can practically hear a PA putting in a claim for carpal tunnel from squeezing a spray bottle for 15 hours every day. The entire scene of Merlin washing out early in the film (subtext of the scene: flying planes is hard) is illustrated mainly through sweat. It’s basically an entire sweat-based storytelling system.

Between the screen makeup and the nonstop spritzing, I have to imagine that the set was covered in giant beige puddles by the end of the day. Whichever PAs weren’t crippled from the carpal tunnel probably had to remove them with giant squeegees at the end of every shooting day, fouling storm drains for miles downstream.

Here’s Goose, one scene later:

Even after the action moves to San Diego (a warm but not especially humid place) the characters stay pretty moist. Point is, it’s a very wet movie, and as Derek Zoolander taught us, moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty.

Of course, Top Gun wasn’t the only wet movie of its era (though it may have been its wettest). In honor of Top Gun, I took some time out to remember some of Hollywood’s wettest movies.

A Time To Kill (1996)

“Incredibly young-looking attorney tries racially-motivated case in hot place” was a genre unto itself in the 90s, probably partly due to the popularity of John Grisham, a lawyer-turned-author who went to law school in Mississippi, where sweat is officially classified as a food group. One of the most popular exemplars of this phenomenon was undoubtedly A Time To Kill, starring a then-27-year-old Matthew McConaughey, then and now one of our sweatiest actors — nay, sweatiest public figures. He looks like he stinks, in a sexual (?) way.

The Client (1994)

Then there was The Client (another Grisham adaptation) whose plot hinged on a juvenile delinquent witnessing an incredibly sweaty man try to commit suicide via exhaust pipe. Hey, man, if you had to keep the car running anyway, maybe throw on the A/C? Just a thought.

Body Heat (1981)

When the movie has “heat” in the title and the first line of the synopsis is “in the midst of a searing Florida heat wave,” you can bet that movie is going to have some sweat. In fact, I think the entire idea behind this began with “Okay, so audiences love sweaty people, right?”